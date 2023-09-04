A Musical Night to Remember at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

This new and original production features songs from musicals such as Cabaret, Guys and Dolls, Les Miserables, Chicago, We Will Rock You, The Greatest Showman and many others.

The story centres around Lucy, who dreams of being a singer at The Cabaret Club, a popular nightspot that is frequented by a variety of people, from the elegant swells to the broken-hearted lover.

However, when events take a sombre turn, Lucy discovers that making music can do much more than just entertain. Music and song become a powerful force to heal, comfort and unite.

Sophie Dean, Charles Merritt, Karl Rachwal and Emma Brown - all set for 'The Cabaret Club'

Why is Leighton Buzzard Drama Group, better known for putting on plays and the annual pantomime, branching out with a musical production? Director Jo Taylor explains:

“Musical theatre is massively popular, but we don’t have any groups putting on these shows in our town since the Leighton Masqueraders sadly discontinued. We already had some stunning singers in our drama group that said they would love to do this kind of show and when we held auditions, we also attracted some fantastic new talent that were very keen to take part.

Hopefully, if the show is well received, we can go on to produce more musical productions, and we encourage any more singers out there to get in touch and join us!”

A Night at the Musicals is at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on September 21, 22 and 23, 2023, at 7.45pm.

Tickets are £15 (including booking fee), £13 for concessions.

Buy your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or via the Library Theatre Box Office.

For telephone bookings call 01582 602080, Mon-Sat 12-3pm.