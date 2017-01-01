Leighton Buzzard Observer

Leighton Buzzard Railway extension on track after cash boost and lease agreement

Caught in a flap over posties’ refusal to deliver to Leighton Buzzard house!

Leighton Buzzard town centre by David Perkins

Significant snowfall in Leighton Buzzard delights many, but causes widespread disruption for others.

Police organise youth event in Leighton Buzzard

VIDEO: Shooting stars due to provide one of most dazzling displays ever this week

Police are advising drivers to be aware of driving the morning after a night of drinking

Ice warning issued by Met Office for Tuesday morning as motorists warned to be prepared for big freeze

Fallen trees om Heath Road. Photo by Peter Banwell

Gritters are out across the county after Sunday’s snowy showers

Police News

Man robbed of surveying instruments in Leighton Buzzard’s Grovebury Road

Charlie Smith and Jonathon Harvey picking up the not-so-coveted toilet seat

Prizes and toilet seats dished out as Leighton celebrate another season

Leighton struggle against ONs Pic: Steve Draper

Coach Mowbray demands more after Buzzards are thumped by ONs

Scott Reynolds

The best of Leighton Town is yet to come says Reynolds

Football
Ickwell & Old Warden v Shefford Town & Campton. Picture: David Kay PNL-170612-095623002

Ickwell end leaders Shefford’s unbeaten run

Football

League side knocked out in extra time heartache

Football

RUMOUR MILL: Sam Allardyce to be appointed Everton manager and David Luiz interesting Real Madrid

Football

Ashes column: Men behaving badly

Sport

Shefford pull clear after winning table-topping clash at Crawley

Football

Star Wars toys

Do you have valuable Star Wars toys in the attic?

A first look at Mega Man 11

Console Corner: Mega news for 80s and 90s gamers ahead of new year

Lifestyle

Rewind to the future: cassettes could be the new vinyl

Naturalist Russell Hedley explains how recognise edible fungi

Travel: An autumn wildlife adventure in Lakeland

Lifestyle
Father Christmas at the railway

Santa WILL be steaming into Leighton Buzzard Narrow Gauge Railway on Sunday for Christmas fun!

Above: The crossing. 94 per cent of Puffin crossing users found them easy to use (Transport for London 2015).

Green man call for ‘unsafe’ Linslade crossing

Gerard and John show the LBO their injuries.

Shoplifters ‘thought they were going to die’ after being rammed by pursuing car in Leighton Buzzard

The fly-tipped waste in Bryants Lane

Leighton Buzzard shops fined for illegal disposal of waste

Crime
Leighton Buzzard news

Police appeal after “shocking and unprovoked” attack in Leighton Buzzard

Blue Badge parking

Leighton Buzzard woman fined for illegal use of husband’s blue badge

