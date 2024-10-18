Adult panto comes to town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

BIG Dick Whittington is coming to Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre! Starring TikTok Sensation, and local Drag Queen Traya Buns and a whole host of professional stars.

For 4x Nights Only (And a Matinee) as part of a debut UK Tour by local events company, House of Mystery this hilarious, side bursting show is not to be missed!

House of Mystery is a local events business based in Northamptonshire, and provides Charity Evenings, Party Hires, and a whole host of events. This year, as part of their first Debut UK Tour, their show BIG Dick Whittington, is touring to Guiseley Theatre, Leeds, Finedon Star Hall, and Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre.

Gemma Patrick - Director

This show is a perfect night out for anyone who fancies a laugh, so bring your friends, bring your family, or organise a Works Night Out, and come join us for a show definitely worth watching.

Suitable for anyone aged 16+ make sure you get your tickets to the hotest night in town, come let your hair down, and enjoy a night out during the cold wintery November.

Wednesday 27th - Saturday 30th November

8pm Nightly - 4pm Matinee on Saturday

Tickets available online at: centralbedfordshire.ticketsolve.com