All systems go for first Repair Cafe Leighton Buzzard this weekend

You bring your items – they bring the cake.

By Edwina OsborneContributor
Published 21st Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 12:33 GMT

It's been a long time in the planning but the wait is almost over and Leighton Buzzard's first ever Repair Cafe is taking place this weekend.

The cafe, organised by Totally Leighton Buzzard, is taking place on Saturday, March 25 running from 10.30am to 1.30pm. The event is being held at The Conservative Club, 16-18 High Street, LU7 1AE and will be officially opened by Susan Lousada, the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire who will cut a special cake and say a few words.

Repair Cafes are completely volunteer-led community initiatives that are about sharing skills and knowledge and aiming to fix our relationship with stuff and save waste.

Repairers at our first event will have woodwork, metalwork, upholstery, textile, electrical, mechanical, electronic and Windows PC skills.

Repairs on the day will happen on a first come first serve basis. The event is free to attend but will welcome donations – and visitors will need to cover the cost of any extra parts if needed.

If you have an item that you want the group's volunteer repairers to look at the event, you are encouraged to "book in an item to repair" on the website.

Follow the group on social media (@repaircafelb or @totallyleightonbuzzard on Facebook or Instagram) or via the website to keep informed.

Leighton Buzzard