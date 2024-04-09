Americans and ‘Americana’ music – that’s Rowsie!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Americana rock band ‘Rowsie’ (pronounced ‘Rosie’) are returning to the Crooked Crow Bar following a cracking debut here in September 2023 in a collaboration between the venue and Gazza Records.

The band were formed in London in 2021 by front man Richard Rothenberg, a New Yorker who picked up his music vibes in Manhattan before he moved across to London, and Alan Boyd. Alan knew the brilliant singer and guitarist Holly Henderson and got her on-board and so the Rowsie story began.

Promotor Gary Ison (of Gazza Records) says ‘the band are establishing themselves as one of the most exciting rock acts in the UK today.

With their unique sound and explosive live performances, a band that is not to be missed!’ Their first album ‘I’ was released in October 2023 under the Ivy RecRods banner and is a testament to their collective prowess, where great, noisy guitars reign supreme.

Each song is a story encased in a startling sonic blanket; taking a swing at love, lost childhood, salvation and never ending ironic encounters with their own character defects … it challenges.

There’s tons of roasting riffs, racy licks and sizzling hooks here supporting Richard Rothenberg‘s hearty and powerful voice. ‘Enough rollin’ rippers to make your ears go bonkers with excitement for a while!’

Support is from MK based ‘Jet Lagged Jeff’ Sewell who will be playing a lively solo set. Jeff is better known in the MK area for his blues rock band ‘The Swamp Monkeys’, but he originally performed solo before the band joined him!

Jeff is in keeping with the night’s American trend as he moved to MK from across the Atlantic some 21 years ago!