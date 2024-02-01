An Evening of Music and Laughter
St Leonard's Church Hall are set to host an evening not to be missed.
St Leonard's Amateur Players, affectionately known as SLAP, will once again be presenting an Evening of Music and Laughter in St Leonard's Church Hall, Leighton Road, Heath and Reach, LU7 0AA on Saturday 17th February. The variety show starts at 7.30pm and includes comedy sketches and music to suit all tastes. A licensed bar operates throughout the evening.
Tickets cost £7 and are on sale now, call the box office on 01525 377047.