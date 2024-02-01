News you can trust since 1861
An Evening of Music and Laughter

St Leonard's Church Hall are set to host an evening not to be missed.
By Jane NewmanContributor
Published 1st Feb 2024, 13:40 GMT
St Leonard's Amateur Players, affectionately known as SLAP, will once again be presenting an Evening of Music and Laughter in St Leonard's Church Hall, Leighton Road, Heath and Reach, LU7 0AA on Saturday 17th February. The variety show starts at 7.30pm and includes comedy sketches and music to suit all tastes. A licensed bar operates throughout the evening.

Tickets cost £7 and are on sale now, call the box office on 01525 377047.

