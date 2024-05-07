Appledown Kennels Fun Dog Show and Fayre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the year in which we celebrate the 80th Anniversary of D-Day, did you know that 4 legged "soldiers" played an important part in D-Day and the Battle of Normandy?

Many service dogs were trained to sniff out explosives and mines as well as warning of the approaching enemy. They continue to do so today in multi-disciplinary roles throughout the Armed and Public Sector Services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some Service dogs were and are to this day found in animal rescue centres such as Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray. Appledown has had dogs successfully take up duties in The British Transport Police, The Prison Service and The Police.

Appledown Fun Dog Show and Fayre

Appledown are holding their show at the kennels on Saturday 11th May 2024. The dogs in rescue are totally reliant on fundraising events. There will be a dog show, rosettes, stalls, raffle, BBQ, face painting, plants, pimms, training demonstration and more cake than the cake shop!

It would be great to see you all and you can bring your friendly furry friends too. You may well meet some of the wonderfully cared for residents awaiting their forever homes. It is a day for the whole family and would be a great shame to miss out helping raise vital funds for such a superb worthy cause.