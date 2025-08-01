Art, Awareness, and Amur Tigers: Woburn Safari Park’s bold brushstroke for conservation

Brushstrokes for Big Cats: Woburn Safari Park’s Creative Stand for Conservation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woburn Safari Park has taken a bold artistic leap for wildlife conservation, blending fine art and philanthropy to protect one of the planet’s most endangered big cats: the Amur tiger.

To mark International Tiger Day (29th July), the park hosted the Save Our Stripes charity weekend on 26th and 27th July. This two-day event transformed education into action, offering guests immersive experiences while raising vital funds for the WildCats Conservation Alliance. With guided Mini VIP encounters with Woburn’s resident tigers,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minerva and Dmitri, families and wildlife enthusiasts had a chance to get closer to these majestic animals while learning about the challenges they face in the wild. Knowledgeable rangers offered lucky guests insightful updates on the status of wild Amur tiger populations, which have dropped to approximately 500 across their wild habitat.

Leah Wood painting Vera the Tiger to support WildCats Conservation Alliance

The Amur region of Siberia, Russia, is characterized by vast birch forests, also known as taiga, which are a crucial habitat for endangered Amur tigers. These forests are a mix of coniferous and deciduous trees, with birch being a prominent component alongside larch and other species. The region faces threats from wildfires, illegal logging, and habitat loss, impacting both the forests and the wildlife that depend on them. According to conservation groups, around 80% of tiger deaths can be attributed to humans.

Bringing creativity and compassion into the spotlight, artist and environmentalist Leah Wood unveiled a bespoke portrait of Minerva, affectionately called Vera. Her expressive artwork, donated in support of the campaign, captures the grace and vulnerability of the Amur tiger.

Inspired by Vera’s unique personality and the species’ global plight, Leah’s painting strikes a powerful chord with visitors and art lovers alike. Visitors to the Park can see Minerva’s portrait up close as a poignant reminder of what is at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The funds raised throughout the weekend are directed to the WildCats Conservation Alliance. This charity supports field teams working in high-risk habitats to protect both tigers and Amur leopards. Their programmes address poaching, habitat destruction and species monitoring, and also include community education to promote peaceful coexistence with Wildlife.

Tiger alongside Car Woburn Safari Park

For those who were unable to attend, opportunities to contribute remain open. Donations to the WildCats Conservation Alliance still play a vital role in sustaining real-world conservation projects.

Woburn Safari Park remains committed to conservation throughout the year and in August visitors are invited to join the team for an ‘Elephantastic Charity Weekend’ on the 16th and 17th August.

Visitors can take part in a special fundraising weekend in support of the Mahouts Elephant Foundation, with plenty on offer for families and wildlife enthusiasts. Highlights include the Charity Elephant Meet & Greet, an experience where guests aged 12 and over can meet Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini and young Tarli up close for £50 per person. Visitors can also enjoy fun games and win prizes at the charity stall near the Safari Restaurant, and by donating to the keepers’ JustGiving pages, be entered to win a VIP Safari Off Road Adventure with an overnight stay at The Woburn for four people. It’s a meaningful way to get closer to the herd while supporting vital conservation work. Find more information at https://www.woburnsafari.co.uk/elephant-weekend.