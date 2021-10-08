Leighton Buzzard Art Society excited to be holding its annual art exhibition and sale this month

Leighton Buzzard Art Society is holding its annual art exhibition and sale on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at All Saints Church, with a private view for members, friends and families on the Thursday evening, when it will be officially opened by the town's mayor.

The exhibition (10am - 5pm on both days) is free to attend and includes works by local artists. There are several areas of the display.

1. The general exhibition of members' work.

An art society critique coffee morning

2. This area is work commissioned for the exhibition about the church completed by members in the last few months.

3. Shared sketchbooks - these were commenced during lockdown as a means of members keeping in touch, sharing a sketchbook on a theme, these were passed on to different artists.

4. This includes a large pastiche paintings created for our Leighton Buzzard Carnival float in July, based on the work of the artists of 1962.

5. Competition winners - each month the society hold a competition on a theme, some of the winners over the past year will be on display

Watercolour of All Saints Church by John Trotman

6. Art Together via Zoom - starting during lockdown, but now a fixture the society hold days when members work in their own studio spaces but meet up online to talk about the work and share their day. Examples of work done on these themed days will be available to view, some will be completed work, other works in progress

7. Community Art Project - images of Leighton Buzzard produced by LBAS members and members of the public. Designed so anyone can paint them. These works will be on display, and there may be the opportunity for the public to do a bit more painting on some of these images

LBAS met regularly via Zoom holding art demonstrations and making art together since the start of the Covid crisis. The members are really excited to show some of the art they have been working on and share it with their community. From September regular physical meetings have been back. The society meet regularly for professional artist demonstrations, to make art together, visit galleries, hold a critique or sometimes just chat!