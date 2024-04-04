Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: space photography

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members enjoyed a riveting presentation, “Photographing Apollo – The Birth of Space Photography”, about the development of photography on the NASA Apollo space programme. Famously, the Apollo project from 1961 to 1972 succeeded in putting the first men on the moon and returning them safely to Earth.

Peter described how Hasselblad and Maurer cameras, with Zeiss lenses and especially thin Kodak film, were developed and adapted to function in extreme conditions (including temperatures ranging from minus 100C up to plus 120C). He also showed, with many illustrations, how these still cameras, together with video and TV cameras, were used to document and publicise the progress and achievements of the Apollo missions.

Many photographic “firsts” were achieved, including the first colour photography in space, the first live TV broadcast from a crewed mission, and of course TV and photographic coverage of the first men walking on the surface of the moon.

Astronaut Ronald E Evans Retrieving Film From Cameras - Apollo17 Mission

This was a fascinating look at both the Apollo missions and the photographic kit developed to capture thousands of historically significant images.