Photographic Double Bill

First, Terry – who specialises in wildlife photography – showed us twelve bird pictures and twelve animal pictures. He explained how he looks for definition and detail in the creatures, as well as something to elevate it beyond just a record shot.

His stunning pictures were mostly taken in the Masai Mara (Kenya) and included eagles, lions, cheetahs, rhinos, and elephants. Along the way, Terry described his usual shooting techniques and, with “before and after” versions, his post-processing techniques for each image.

Next, John – who specialises in insects – told us all about the life cycle of the cicada and showed us wonderful pictures of winged adults emerging from their nymph exoskeletons.

Martial Eagle by Terry Godber ARPS

Most cicadas have an annual cycle, but some American species emerge from their underground nymph phase only every 13 or 17 years. This talk was especially topical as two large “broods” of nymphs will emerge simultaneously in the USA this summer and produce – literally – billions of cicadas. The media are predicting “cicada-geddon”!