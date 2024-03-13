The Two Hemispheres Challenge Competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday 22 February, the United Kingdom judging of the fifteenth Two Hemispheres International Competition took place in Leighton Buzzard.

This is an annual bilateral photographic competition between Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club and Camberwell Camera Club in Melbourne, Australia.

The competition is an “open” competition (with no set subject). Each club enters thirty projected digital images and these are all judged in both Leighton Buzzard and Australia. All the scores are then aggregated to determine the winning club.

I Taw I Taw a Puddicat by Martin Wood

The United Kingdom judge was David Hipperson from Park Street Camera Club (at Bricket Wood), an experienced photographer and a CACC judge since 2012.

The Australian judging also took place in February but the results were not revealed until 11 March. After the totting up, Camberwell scored 888 marks to our 880 marks and are therefore this year’s winners.

Since the competition started in 2009, Leighton Buzzard have won six times, Camberwell have now won eight times, and there has been one dead heat.

The scores and comments of the two judges will be published on the Leighton Buzzard club website.

Catch the Morning Tide by David Manning ARPS