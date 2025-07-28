Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks 2025

Over the bridge

We are hoping the Festival will be bigger and better this year than ever before!

The walks are rolling in with over 40 walks already offered, well ahead of the start date of 6th Sept!

Walking and fresh air along with a friendly chat are some of the best things you can employ for your mental health. With that in mind we have decided to try and engage with some of the local Councils and Members of Parliament to try and push the message into areas that we might struggle to reach.

We are also looking at increasing the number of shorter, easy access and well being walks to encourage the participation of people who might be put off by a longer more challenging event.

Responses have been encouraging, with positive responses by 3 Bedfordshire MPs – both Luton MPs are happy to be involved. Again, Luton is an area that we have had lower take up in past years.

The Chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council, Kevin Collins will be joining a walk and taking part in a photo opportunity with his full chain of office on display. Also look out for the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire who has offered her support and the Deputy Major of Bedford Borough who will be joining a walk. Its so wonderful to report engagement from representatives from all parts of Bedfordshire and with all Ward Councillors contacted we hope that they will drop in on any local walks.

Bedford also has a new Whats On office – so trust me we will be ensuring we exploit this great new place in Bedford!

So watch this space to see who else will join us. To keep yourself up to date join us on Facebook www.facebook.com/groups/1624342594751555 (Bedfordshire Festival of Autumn Walks) or check out the web page https://www.bedswalkfest.co.uk/ to see all that’s on offer!

Sandra Kelsey – Bedfordshire Area Publicity Office