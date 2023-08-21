News you can trust since 1861
‘Big Apple’ bands to play Leighton Buzzard venue!

Two iconic bands from New York City have booked a date to play at Leighton Buzzards ‘Crooked Crow Bar’
By Tim CastertonContributor
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:49 BST

Wednesday September 13th sees ‘The Grasping Straws’ and ‘Cannonball Statman’ performing at this independent Leighton Buzzard events venue.

Psychedelic art rock band The Grasping Straws has been consistently performing in and around New York City since 2012. The band’s founder, Mallory Feuer, has since gone on to tour Europe, Canada, and the US with an array of musicians and collaborators to support the release of the band’s debut album. This gig is a part of their current European tour where they have been headlined at many shows.

Frontwoman Mallory is known for her drawn-out and bluesy edged vocals with the New York Music Daily quoting them as ‘one of New York’s most distinctive, individualistic, exciting new bands.’ Song lyrics are strong, heavy, and firm, yet fragile, subtle, and unstable, but mysterious and open-ended.

The Grasping Straws - on their way to the Crooked Crowbar!
The Grasping Straws - on their way to the Crooked Crowbar!
Cannonball Statman has penned around 100 songs, released over a dozen albums, and toured extensively in North America, Europe, and Asia, sharing stages with like-minded artists such as Jeffrey Lewis, Days N' Daze, Crazy & the Brains, and Sunflower Bean. The Leighton Buzzard gig is part of the Hard to Break tour – named after his latest release, which takes in venues across England and then later into Europe and Scandinavia. Cannonball Statman is a regular performer at Brooklyn venues and around NYC.

Promotor Gary Ison from Gazza Records says ‘This is a big deal for Leighton Buzzard. The bands are side projects off Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage (think Lou Reed meets Talking Heads). Don’t miss this opportunity!’

Tickets are available on The Crooked Crow Bar website https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/ or from Gazza Records in Leighton Buzzard. Doors open at 8pm and the show finishes by 11pm.

