‘Big Apple’ bands to play Leighton Buzzard venue!

Wednesday September 13th sees ‘The Grasping Straws’ and ‘Cannonball Statman’ performing at this independent Leighton Buzzard events venue.

Psychedelic art rock band The Grasping Straws has been consistently performing in and around New York City since 2012. The band’s founder, Mallory Feuer, has since gone on to tour Europe, Canada, and the US with an array of musicians and collaborators to support the release of the band’s debut album. This gig is a part of their current European tour where they have been headlined at many shows.

Frontwoman Mallory is known for her drawn-out and bluesy edged vocals with the New York Music Daily quoting them as ‘one of New York’s most distinctive, individualistic, exciting new bands.’ Song lyrics are strong, heavy, and firm, yet fragile, subtle, and unstable, but mysterious and open-ended.

The Grasping Straws - on their way to the Crooked Crowbar!

Cannonball Statman has penned around 100 songs, released over a dozen albums, and toured extensively in North America, Europe, and Asia, sharing stages with like-minded artists such as Jeffrey Lewis, Days N' Daze, Crazy & the Brains, and Sunflower Bean. The Leighton Buzzard gig is part of the Hard to Break tour – named after his latest release, which takes in venues across England and then later into Europe and Scandinavia. Cannonball Statman is a regular performer at Brooklyn venues and around NYC.

Promotor Gary Ison from Gazza Records says ‘This is a big deal for Leighton Buzzard. The bands are side projects off Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage (think Lou Reed meets Talking Heads). Don’t miss this opportunity!’