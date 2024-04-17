Business Networking Event returns to Leighton Buzzard
The event sees over 120 businesses re-enforcing business connections from within the town and offers the opportunity for new businesses to join networking groups including Buzzard Networking, The Bee’s Knees Business Club, Collaborate MK, Business over Breakfast and The Athena Network. Attendees will also have the opportunity to discover tips and useful information from the Health & Wellbeing Partnership and Wellbeing of Women.
The University of Bedfordshire will be running two sessions focussing on “growing your workforce & up skilling your staff” and “business support to help your business thrive” throughout the evening and will be able to answer questions on the opportunities which exist through the university.
Places for the event are limited and registration via the Leighton-Linslade Town Council website (https://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/council_events/business-networking-event/) closes at midday on Tuesday 23rd April.
Leighton-Linslade Town Council, would like to thank key partners and sponsors - Bee Local Magazine, The Federation of Small Businesses, Alpha Marketing, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce and Central Bedfordshire Council, for their ongoing support of the Business Networking Event.