‘Candlelight Blues Sessions’ at The Crooked Crow

Robert J Hunter - singing the blues in Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzards’ independent entertainment venue ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’ are launching their ‘Candlelight Blues Sessions’ on Thursday 12th December with the phenomenal Robert J Hunter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alderney born Robert J. Hunter is taking the blues and Americana scene by storm with his gruff, powerful voice and the wild thud of overdriven foot stomping guitar. His unique sound echoes Rory Gallagher, John Martyn, Glen Hansard, The Faces, Free, The Black Crowes, Rolling Stones, The Band, The Who and The Eagles!

Robert, now a resident in Bedfordshire, has become a ‘Crooked Crow’ favourite over the last few years. His lyrical prowess will take you on an emotional and personal journey. His persistent touring, showcasing a truly original blend of genre-bending blues, rock n’ roll and Americana is turning heads across the UK and Europe. Robert has supported the likes of Wilko Johnson, The Animals, the Kris Barras Band and Sari Schorr to name a few.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His latest album ‘Nothing But Rust’ was released in 2021. His previous releases, ‘Stir All Night’, ‘Hurricane’, ‘Suitcase Blues’ and ‘Good People’ have all received rave reviews worldwide. With his band he has achieved success reaching number one in the iTunes Blues Chart on several occasions and have earned national radio play on BBC Radio 2, BBC Introducing, Planet Rock. Whispering Bob Harris from BBC Radio 2 when reviewing the band said “An incredibly exciting act on the blues scene, you’re going to really love them.”

Tickets are limited and available from the Crooked Crow Bar website: https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/