Celebrity couple Cally Jane Beech and DJ O'Neal revel in festive magic at Mead Open Farm

In a delightful display of festive cheer, Love Island's Cally Jane Beech and her SAS: Who Dares Wins star boyfriend, DJ O'Neal, were recently spotted at Mead Open Farm in Leighton Buzzard.

The couple, joined by their families, immersed themselves in the enchanting Christmas event, bringing an extra sparkle to the holiday season.

The event, aptly named "Christmas At Mead Open Farm," offers a plethora of activities designed to ignite the Christmas spirit in all who attend. Visitors, including the celebrity couple, were seen laughing and enjoying themselves at the Tree Trimming Training Show, where playful characters teach the art of perfect tree decoration.

A highlight of the event, especially for the children, was the Reindeer Food Factory. Here, families like Beech's and O'Neal's got hands-on, creating magical meals for Rudolph and his friends, fostering a sense of wonder and anticipation for Santa's upcoming visit.

Cally & DJ toasting marshmallows

The Magic Forest, a key attraction of the event, was a sight to behold. The couple, along with other visitors, donned sparkle glasses, transforming the forest into an illuminated wonderland, sparking the imagination and creating a truly magical experience.

A new addition this year, the Alpine Village, became a cosy retreat for the couple and their families. Surrounded by the warmth of crackling fire pits, the aroma of freshly made donuts filled the air. The families were seen toasting marshmallows to golden perfection and sipping on rich, aromatic coffee, all while indulging in the simple joys of the festive season.

The visit culminated with a special group story session with Father Christmas in his grotto. This heart-warming experience was followed by a trip to the Toy Shop and Make-a-Bear Factory, where the children, under the watchful eyes of Beech and O'Neal, created cuddly new friends to take home.

