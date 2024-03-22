Children’s Trail holiday event on Leighton Buzzard market
Leighton Buzzard market is hosting a fun event for families on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Bring the whole family down to the market for entertainment and excitement. From 9:30am to 1:30pm, as well as free crafting sessions offered by LB Market, we'll have a range of FREE activities for children to enjoy, including:
· Face Painting
· Balloon Art
· Crafts
· Soft Play
· Children’s Trail maps
· Meet and greet the characters from Alice in Wonderland (10.30am – 11.30am)
Visit our stall to grab the newly designed Children’s Trail map and embark on a delightful adventure. Explore the trail during the holidays and collect extra goodies along the way! Just pop into these shops to collect extra rewards: Perfect Parties, Mimic Gifts, Kings Road fashions and Selections shop.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity for some Easter holiday fun right in the heart of Leighton Buzzard. We'll see you there!