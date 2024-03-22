Children’s Trail holiday event on Leighton Buzzard market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard market is hosting a fun event for families on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Bring the whole family down to the market for entertainment and excitement. From 9:30am to 1:30pm, as well as free crafting sessions offered by LB Market, we'll have a range of FREE activities for children to enjoy, including:

· Face Painting

· Balloon Art

· Crafts

· Soft Play

· Children’s Trail maps

· Meet and greet the characters from Alice in Wonderland (10.30am – 11.30am)

Visit our stall to grab the newly designed Children’s Trail map and embark on a delightful adventure. Explore the trail during the holidays and collect extra goodies along the way! Just pop into these shops to collect extra rewards: Perfect Parties, Mimic Gifts, Kings Road fashions and Selections shop.