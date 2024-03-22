Coda Rushing return to Leighton Buzzard
Coda Rushing bring honest, pointed lyrics, heartfelt anthemic choruses and a whole bag of danceable beats to their set. To the band music is a delivery tool for ideas. They say ‘People engage with music and it comes to define moments in their lives.”
Regarding their lyrics, they say ‘What’s the point of writing lyrics without a message?’ Referencing bands like The Clash, Housemartins, Beautiful South, Billy Bragg and Public Enemy they emulate by being fiercely political and message driven. Not songs just about being angry, but positive calls to action. Looking back they liken themselves to descendants of Chartists, Diggers and Suffragettes!
Coda Rushing are supported by ‘Stray Fox’, a young, noisy band who are making waves! Tickets can be obtained online from the Crooked Crow Bar website https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/ The website also lists other forthcoming events including Rowsie (pronounced ‘rosie’) – a great original rock / Americana band from London. Tickets for both Coda Rushing and Rowsie can also be obtained in person from the promoter, Gazza Records in Bell Alley (open Thursdays to Saturdays)