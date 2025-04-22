Community Charity Golf Day set to tee off in support of Prostate Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A special Charity Golf Day is set to take place on Thursday 24th April to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK, inviting people of all ages to take part in a day of fun, community spirit, and charitable giving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted at Top Tee Golf, the day offers a fantastic opportunity for both seasoned golfers and newcomers to enjoy 9 holes of golf for just £10, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Prostate Cancer UK – one of the UK’s leading men’s health charities.

Open to All Ages and Abilities

Charity Day at Top Tee Golf

Charity Day at Top Tee Golf

Top Tee Golf have emphasised that the event is open to everyone, regardless of age or golfing ability. Whether you're a regular on the fairways or a complete beginner, the day promises to be welcoming, inclusive, and above all, enjoyable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is more than just a game of golf – it's a day to bring the community together, raise awareness for prostate cancer, and support an incredibly important cause,” said Darren, Top Tee Golf events organiser. “We encourage everyone to come down, take part, and enjoy the day with us.”

Charity Auction with Exclusive Prizes

Alongside the golf, the event will also feature a live charity auction, where guests can place bids throughout the day on a range of exclusive items, generously donated by supporters and partners.

Prostate Cancer UK

Auction items include:

A Four Ball at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club

A Four Ball at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club

A Brand New ELYTE Callaway Driver, supplied by Callaway Europe

A 1-to-1 Golf Lesson with a PGA Golf Professional

All funds raised through the auction will also go directly to Prostate Cancer UK.

Why It Matters

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with one in eight men affected during their lifetime. Events such as this play a crucial role in raising both funds and awareness to support research, early detection, and patient care.

Event Details

Date: Thursday 24th April 2025, 10am to 21:00pm

Location: Top Tee Golf - Leighton Buzzard

Cost to Play: £10 per player (9 holes)

Who Can Join: All ages and abilities welcome

Auction: Open throughout the day

Get Involved

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No pre-booking is necessary – just turn up on the day, take part, and help support an important cause. Golfers and non-golfers alike are encouraged to attend, bid in the auction, and enjoy the welcoming community atmosphere.

For further information, please contact: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.toptee.uk