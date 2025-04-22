Community Charity Golf Day set to tee off in support of Prostate Cancer UK

By Top Tee
Contributor
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 18:16 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 08:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A special Charity Golf Day is set to take place on Thursday 24th April to raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK, inviting people of all ages to take part in a day of fun, community spirit, and charitable giving.

Hosted at Top Tee Golf, the day offers a fantastic opportunity for both seasoned golfers and newcomers to enjoy 9 holes of golf for just £10, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Prostate Cancer UK – one of the UK’s leading men’s health charities.

Open to All Ages and Abilities

Charity Day at Top Tee Golf

Charity Day at Top Tee GolfCharity Day at Top Tee Golf
Charity Day at Top Tee Golf

Top Tee Golf have emphasised that the event is open to everyone, regardless of age or golfing ability. Whether you're a regular on the fairways or a complete beginner, the day promises to be welcoming, inclusive, and above all, enjoyable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is more than just a game of golf – it's a day to bring the community together, raise awareness for prostate cancer, and support an incredibly important cause,” said Darren, Top Tee Golf events organiser. “We encourage everyone to come down, take part, and enjoy the day with us.

Charity Auction with Exclusive Prizes

Alongside the golf, the event will also feature a live charity auction, where guests can place bids throughout the day on a range of exclusive items, generously donated by supporters and partners.

Prostate Cancer UKProstate Cancer UK
Prostate Cancer UK

Auction items include:

  • A Four Ball at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
  • A Four Ball at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club
  • A Brand New ELYTE Callaway Driver, supplied by Callaway Europe
  • A 1-to-1 Golf Lesson with a PGA Golf Professional

All funds raised through the auction will also go directly to Prostate Cancer UK.

Why It Matters

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with one in eight men affected during their lifetime. Events such as this play a crucial role in raising both funds and awareness to support research, early detection, and patient care.

Event Details

Date: Thursday 24th April 2025, 10am to 21:00pm

Location: Top Tee Golf - Leighton Buzzard

Cost to Play: £10 per player (9 holes)

Who Can Join: All ages and abilities welcome

Auction: Open throughout the day

Get Involved

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No pre-booking is necessary – just turn up on the day, take part, and help support an important cause. Golfers and non-golfers alike are encouraged to attend, bid in the auction, and enjoy the welcoming community atmosphere.

For further information, please contact: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.toptee.uk

Related topics:Prostate Cancer UK
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice