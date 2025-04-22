Community Charity Golf Day set to tee off in support of Prostate Cancer UK
Hosted at Top Tee Golf, the day offers a fantastic opportunity for both seasoned golfers and newcomers to enjoy 9 holes of golf for just £10, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to Prostate Cancer UK – one of the UK’s leading men’s health charities.
Open to All Ages and Abilities
Top Tee Golf have emphasised that the event is open to everyone, regardless of age or golfing ability. Whether you're a regular on the fairways or a complete beginner, the day promises to be welcoming, inclusive, and above all, enjoyable.
“This is more than just a game of golf – it's a day to bring the community together, raise awareness for prostate cancer, and support an incredibly important cause,” said Darren, Top Tee Golf events organiser. “We encourage everyone to come down, take part, and enjoy the day with us.”
Charity Auction with Exclusive Prizes
Alongside the golf, the event will also feature a live charity auction, where guests can place bids throughout the day on a range of exclusive items, generously donated by supporters and partners.
Auction items include:
- A Four Ball at Leighton Buzzard Golf Club
- A Four Ball at Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club
- A Brand New ELYTE Callaway Driver, supplied by Callaway Europe
- A 1-to-1 Golf Lesson with a PGA Golf Professional
All funds raised through the auction will also go directly to Prostate Cancer UK.
Why It Matters
Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK, with one in eight men affected during their lifetime. Events such as this play a crucial role in raising both funds and awareness to support research, early detection, and patient care.
Event Details
Date: Thursday 24th April 2025, 10am to 21:00pm
Location: Top Tee Golf - Leighton Buzzard
Cost to Play: £10 per player (9 holes)
Who Can Join: All ages and abilities welcome
Auction: Open throughout the day
Get Involved
No pre-booking is necessary – just turn up on the day, take part, and help support an important cause. Golfers and non-golfers alike are encouraged to attend, bid in the auction, and enjoy the welcoming community atmosphere.
For further information, please contact: [email protected] or visit our website at https://www.toptee.uk