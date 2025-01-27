Concert and cakes for KidsOut

Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra Midsummer Music concert 9th June 2024 - 2

Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra will be performing a concert of tuneful uplifting music on Sunday 9th February at 3:30pm in St Barnabas Church Linslade to raise money for KidsOut.

Come and join Leighton Buzzard's very own orchestra for an hour of light-hearted music with a romantic feel.

Conducted by Musical Director Dennis Pim, the programme will include Tchaikovsky's Sleeping Beauty waltz, music from the film La La Land, a medley of songs by Bert Bacharach, and other popular tunes.

The Orchestra will be raising money for the Leighton-based KidsOut charity which provides positive experiences for some of the UK’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children.

The concert will take place in St Barnabas Church, Linslade, Waterloo Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2NR. It will be followed by tea and cakes in the Hall, kindly provided by members of St Barnabas Church, with proceeds going to the Church.

Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra was founded in 2017 to provide an opportunity for local musicians to play together. The orchestra's repertoire generally consists of light music, and they often partner with other local groups, such as the Grand Union Community Choir and Rising Voices. An important aim is to make high-standard live orchestral music accessible to as wide an audience as possible. For that reason, under-18s get in free. All concerts raise money for local charities, and previous concerts have helped Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, Leighton-Linslade Homeless Service, and Magpas Air Ambulance.

Tickets are available from the Orchestra's website at www.llgo.uk and there will be a limited number of tickets on the door. You're advised to book tickets in advance as concerts are always popular.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LLGalaOrch