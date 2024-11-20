Concert of music for brass, choir, harp & organ
Joining the Singers, under the baton of their Musical Director Samuel Huston, are Harpist - Anneke Hodnett, Soprano - Emily Rooke, Countertenor -Francis Bamford, Organist - Owen Saldanha and an Ensemble from Milton Keynes Brass.
The programme includes Benjamin Britten’s ‘Ceremony of Carols’ accompanied by the harp and ‘The Star of Kings’ which was composed by internationally famous composer, Philip Stopford, who lives in Leighton Buzzard.
Philip also composed ‘Benedicite’ for the choir’s 60th Anniversary celebration and this will also be sung in a new arrangement by the composer with brass and organ.
The audience will be invited to join the full ensemble for popular carols to raise the roof of St. Barnabas.
The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers were founded in1951 to celebrate the Festival of Britain which was held in London. They welcome singers of all parts to join them for rehearsals on Mondays 7.30pm in St. Barnabas.