Concert of music for brass, choir, harp & organ

By Richard Watts
Contributor
Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:48 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 16:16 GMT
St. Barnabas in Linslade is the venue for the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers concert on Saturday, November 30 at 7.30pm

Joining the Singers, under the baton of their Musical Director Samuel Huston, are Harpist - Anneke Hodnett, Soprano - Emily Rooke, Countertenor -Francis Bamford, Organist - Owen Saldanha and an Ensemble from Milton Keynes Brass.

The programme includes Benjamin Britten’s ‘Ceremony of Carols’ accompanied by the harp and ‘The Star of Kings’ which was composed by internationally famous composer, Philip Stopford, who lives in Leighton Buzzard.

Philip also composed ‘Benedicite’ for the choir’s 60th Anniversary celebration and this will also be sung in a new arrangement by the composer with brass and organ.

Conductor Samuel Huston at the May Day town celebrations

The audience will be invited to join the full ensemble for popular carols to raise the roof of St. Barnabas.

The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers were founded in1951 to celebrate the Festival of Britain which was held in London. They welcome singers of all parts to join them for rehearsals on Mondays 7.30pm in St. Barnabas.

