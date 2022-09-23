Coro Fortuna perform in Leighton Buzzard area for the first time

Coro Fortuna perform at St Barnabas, Linslade on October 1

The performance by the high-standard vocal group starts at 7pm with a seasonal and varied programme that contains something for everybody.

This is the first time this talented group of ladies have performed in the Leighton Buzzard area.

The concert features compositional masters such as Fauré, Duruflé, Reger, Stravinsky, Lauridsen and Howells, alongside lighter favourites by Irving Berlin, Ted Shapiro, Joseph Kosma and Manning Sherwin (a Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square). The concert is conducted by John Byron, and accompanied by Tim Grant-Jones at the piano.

Admission is by programme (£12 on the door, 18 and under free).