Creative Buzz: Leighton Buzzard market takeover

Join our local makers market hosted by creativebuzz on the 11th May from 8:30am - 3pm Leighton Buzzard town centre at the bottom of the high street.

Discover an exciting array of talent including origami, bookbinding, illustration, textiles, lettering artists, prints, cards, framing, ceramics and more, all made locally, by our own town! Including live music shows lead by local creative coach and singer Tommy Ludgate and shows from The Rock choir.

Happydashery will also be showcasing the workshops they have to offer in store on the day!

Creative Buzz Mural at the Black Lion Pub

"We are thrilled to co-host this event in celebration of local creativity," said Nicola Clark, Founder of Creative Buzz. "It's an opportunity to celebrate and highlight the incredible small businesses in our community and to help them grow."

Leighton Buzzard Market is proud to work with all aspects of the local community and is seeking new stallholders from all walks of life, try us out! Pitches are available any market day, from just £15, find ‘Leighton Buzzard Market’ on social media or on our website for more information.