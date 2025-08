User (UGC) Submitted

An opportunity to get together with others in the community to learn more about Dementia and meet others that have experienced it.

Carrington House are launching a Dementia Cafe/drop in on Thursday, September 4 at 10am.

A member of the Alzheimer's society will be giving a talk about Dementia and its effects on friends and loved ones.

This is an opportunity for people to get together, share stories and make friends