Easter adventures await at Stowe House: Kids Go Free & Easter activities included

Animal Adventures Easter Trail (Ages 4+)

📅 5 – 21 April 2025

Little explorers can set off on an Animal Adventure through Stowe House, following a trail of hidden clues to uncover the identity of Stowe’s animal guardians. From sneaky snakes to racing legend Shergar, each discovery brings you closer to cracking the egg code and winning a special Easter prize!

🎟️ Trail & child admission (under 16s) are FREE with a paying adult.

Easter Weekend Crafts

📅 18 – 21 April 2025

Get creative at our craft gazebo in the courtyard, where families can enjoy a variety of Easter-inspired activities. From decorating crowns and playful masks to fun seasonal crafts, this is the perfect way to celebrate Easter together.

🎟️ Craft activities are included with admission.

Lost Treasures of Stowe House Trail (Ages 12+)

📅 5 – 21 April 2025

History lovers and puzzle-solvers can embark on a revamped mystery trail through the grand halls of Stowe House. Follow the clues, crack secret codes, and uncover the long-lost treasures of Stowe—a prize awaits those who complete the challenge!

🎟️ Free of charge!

Plan Your Visit

Stowe House is a must-visit destination this Easter, offering a magical setting for family-friendly activities. With stunning historic interiors, beautiful gardens, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect place for a spring day out.

📍 Stowe House, Buckinghamshire

🎟️ General admission prices apply – Pre-book online to save time: www.stowehouse.org

Family-Friendly Facilities at Stowe House

We know that keeping the little ones happy is key to a great day out. That’s why Stowe House offers a range of facilities to make your visit stress-free:

Baby changing facilities.

Cafe with snacks and ice cream…well we can all hope for some sunshine!

Lift access for pushchairs.

Interactive displays and dress-up in our museum.

Outdoor picnic tables and a grassy lawn for running off some energy.

For families with younger children, pre-booking admission tickets allows you to park close to the house via a separate entrance, avoiding long walks through the garden. Alternatively, enjoy the fresh air and let the kids explore the wider grounds (National Trust Stowe admission applies).

Exciting family events this April – join the fun and visit Stowe House. For more info head to the website www.stowhouse.org

