Enter Leighton Buzzard-based solicitors 2024 Father's Day Competition!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In celebration of all dads this year, Leighton Buzzard based Solicitors, Osborne Morris & Morgan are running their special annual competition.

How to enter

To enter, simply comment on the pinned Facebook or Instagram competition post, with your favourite photo of your Dad. It's that easy - good luck!

The competition ends on Monday 10th June 2024 at 12pm. So, enter today for your chance to win for the Dad in your life:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OMM Father's Day Competition

x 2 Friday tickets to Buzzstock Music Festival

A Gift Pack from Leighton Buzzard Brewery Co

The winning entry will be chosen at random and announced on Tuesday 11th June 2024.

To find out more about the competition and all of the terms and conditions, click on the link below: