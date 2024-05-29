Enter Leighton Buzzard-based solicitors 2024 Father's Day Competition!
In celebration of all dads this year, Leighton Buzzard based Solicitors, Osborne Morris & Morgan are running their special annual competition.
How to enter
To enter, simply comment on the pinned Facebook or Instagram competition post, with your favourite photo of your Dad. It's that easy - good luck!
The competition ends on Monday 10th June 2024 at 12pm. So, enter today for your chance to win for the Dad in your life:
- x 2 Friday tickets to Buzzstock Music Festival
- A Gift Pack from Leighton Buzzard Brewery Co
The winning entry will be chosen at random and announced on Tuesday 11th June 2024.
To find out more about the competition and all of the terms and conditions, click on the link below:
Good luck!