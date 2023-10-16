Exciting half-term family fun at Woburn Safari Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Woburn Safari Park is playing host to an exciting range of half-term activities this year, all guaranteed to keep your little ones entertained.

Let your kids spend a 'Day on the Wild side' with one of the amazing Holiday Workshops. Each of them offers an adventurous hands-on experience, where children aged 8 - 12 years old can have fun while learning and get inspired about animals and conservation. They’ll learn about the different species, help prepare food for the animals, as well as exploring with special behind-the-scenes access.

Inquisitive ring-tailed lemurs search out hidden treats inside a Halloween pumpkin

This half-term keepers will be celebrating with two days of fun and fundraising for the Lemur Charity Weekend (27 to 28 October), and there'll be some hellish good fun for Halloween when you dare to follow the Spooktacular Trail (29 October).

Woburn Safari Spooktacular Trail

The Woburn Safari Park Spooktacular Trail is your chance to get wild this Halloween, featuring spooky keeper talks, frighteningly fun Halloween animal enrichment, prizes, sweets and more!

Collect your free Safari Spooktacular Trail Sheet from the cashier as you enter the Park and explore the Road Safari to spot our most fearsome animals. Then head down to the Foot Safari, as you explore an exciting programme of scary keeper talks and demonstrations and watch some of the animals enjoy their Halloween treats. Make sure you collect your spooky stamp from keepers at the end of each talk. Collect at least three stamps to receive a free gift at Junglies Gift Shop.

Lion eating a pumpkin

Lemur Charity Weekend

Join dedicated keepers on 27 - 28 October for a very special opportunity to help raise money in aid of Impact Madagascar's Berenty Project, which works to protect ring-tailed lemurs in the wild. Get up close to some of the animal residents with an amazing a Mini VIP Experience in the Foot Safari with lemurs, meerkats or tortoises (suitable for ages 5+ years).

The Berenty Project is a private nature reserve of gallery forest located in Southern Madagascar, monitors and supports the populations of ring-tailed lemurs to help prevent extinction.

Meet our special guests

Ring-tailed lemur

Peppa Pig is back!

Everyone's favourite cheeky little piggy, Peppa Pig, will be appearing at the Park to make new young friends - meet her at intervals on Sunday 22 October.

Meet Hey Duggee

The leader of the Squirrels Duggee, will be stopping off to meet fans at intervals on Thursday 26 October.

Time with Bluey

Playful pup Bluey will be visiting all the way from Australia and appearing at intervals on Saturday 28 October.