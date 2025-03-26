Fairtrade Coffee Morning

Fairtrade Leighton Linslade invites you to come along and enjoy a cup of free Fairtrade coffee (donations welcome) and cake made from Fairtrade ingredients.

Hear how buying Fairtrade supports the farmers who grow our food.

The coffee morning will be held on Saturday 26th April, 10am to 12noon at St. Barnabus Church, Linslade Community Hall.

Fairtrade Leighton Linslade, the first town in Bedfordshire to win this coveted status, will be celebrating their 20th Anniversary later in the year.

