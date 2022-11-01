Cast and makers of movie Bridesmaids were winners of Best Comedy Movie Award at Critics' Choice Movie Awards (photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Putting nostalgia into November are Showcase Cinemas' nationwide screenings of celluloid classics Pretty Woman, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Bridesmaids, Love Actually and Mamma Mia!

First up is '90s classic Pretty Woman, starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The hit rom-com centres around Hollywood prostitute Vivian and her developing relationship with wealthy businessman Edward Lewis. Showing on Friday November 11.

Next sees arguably one of the greatest sequels of all time. Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as Earth has become a wasteland decimated by war between artificial intelligence and human resistance. Screening on November 13 and 14.

Then it’s the return of Academy Award-nominated comedy star-studded cast, featuring Kristen Wiig in the lead role, tells the story of Annie as she suffers a series of hilariously unfortunate events after being asked to serve as the maid of honour at her best friend’s wedding. Showing on Friday November 18.

Festive rom-com Love Actually, screening on November 25, revisits ten different stories of love through the eyes of screen legends Alan Rickman, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson and more as tales intertwine in the lead up to Christmas Day.

Then sing-along sensation Mamma Mia! is screened on December 2. The acclaimed musical sees ensemble cast join up in Greece as wife-to-be Amanda Seyfried invites Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgard to her upcoming wedding on a search for her dad, all set to music of Swedish supergroup ABBA.

Tickets can be booked at cinema box offices or online at …