Film company with ties to Steven Spielberg plans to shoot in Ivinghoe this year

A film company linked to Steven Spielberg has announced plans to shoot in Ivinghoe this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDTA Productions has applied to Buckinghamshire Council for permission to use land at Vicarage Farm, Horton Road in Ivinghoe for filmmaking from July 4.

The company says filming will take place next to the site between September 19 and November 2, with film sets and equipment to be removed by the end of November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, SDTA also applied to neighbouring Dacorum Borough Council for permission to shoot a mystery project called Whirlwind.

US director Steven Spielberg has sent a message of support to a Yorkshire documentary maker. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

The show was understood to be Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air, which was produced by Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.

SDTA’s new application to Bucks Council does not include a codename for the project, although a location plan does list Gershwin Entertainment Corp as a client.

Its plans read: “The proposed development involves the temporary use of land for film-making purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The temporary use of land involves the formation of a unit base and facilities parking in association with a ‘film set’ build, which is proposed to take place on a location to the north of this application site.”

SDTA’s proposals include say its use of the land will comprise various temporary structures, marquees and portacabins, which will be stored on the land during the set build phase.

The build will take place elsewhere in the farm and no new permanent buildings will be constructed on the site, the plans add.

Planning applications are processed by Local Planning Authorities, who decide if a project fits with their development plans. They consider factors like building size, appearance, infrastructure, and the impact on the surrounding area.