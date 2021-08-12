Leighton Buzzard KidsOut's outdoor cinema brings more fantastic films to town thanks to housebuilder's support

KidsOut’s outdoor cinema is returning to Leighton Buzzard later this month following its success in May.

Housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes, who will once again be sponsoring the event, has also chosen KidsOut to be its Charity of the Year given its close proximity to its Clipstone Park development on Sagan Rise.

The outdoor cinema will be taking place at Pulford Lower School from Friday, August 20 to Sunday, August 22 and will host a fantastic line-up of popular film titles including Mamma Mia!, Toy Story, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Bohemian Rhapsody and Lion King (2019). The screenings will be hosted in both the afternoon and evening so people of all ages can enjoy the festivities.

KidsOut outdoor cinema

Founded in 1990, KidsOut supports disadvantaged children across the UK, most of whom have escaped serious domestic violence. The charity provides opportunities to have positive experiences to support their wellbeing and confidence.

As Barratt David Wilson North Thames’ Charity of the Year, KidsOut has received £10,000 which has so far gone towards the outdoor cinema event in May as well as the upcoming event - of which 100% of the profits will go directly to the charity to support their children’s services work.

Gordon Moulds, CEO at KidsOut, said: “We are over the moon to have been chosen by Barratt David Wilson Homes as its Charity of the Year. Its donation was more than generous and will go a long way to help support the vulnerable children we work with every day.

"We look forward to hosting our second outdoor cinema and want to encourage the local community to come down and enjoy some nice weather and movies whilst raising money for a good cause!”

KidsOut outdoor cinema

In addition to the donation, Barratt David Wilson North Thames will be fundraising throughout the year to raise further funds for KidsOut through a series of sponsored swims, walks and runs.

Karly Williams, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “KidsOut is a fantastic charity and a very deserving recipient of our Charity in the Year donation. We hope our donation can help to support the brilliant work that they do every day to bring joy and stability to the lives of disadvantaged children across the UK. We look forward to the outdoor cinema event and continuing to support KidsOut.”

To book tickets see www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/kidsout-12806839705, email [email protected] or call 01525 385252. To find out more about KidsOut, visit https://www.kidsout.org.uk.