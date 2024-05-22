Robbie Cumming from Canal Boat Diaries moors up in Leighton Buzzard
and live on Freeview channel 276
The film-maker and waterways enthusiast explores the landscapes, towns and cities of the Midlands before heading south down the Grand Union Canal making his way to Leighton Buzzard. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of our most challenging inner city canals.
Over summer, autumn and winter 2023/24, the journey takes him from Braunston, Northamptonshire considered to be the spiritual home for narrowboaters, through Birmingham’s maze of canals before he heads south. Once moored in Leighton he visits a local record store, uses the local laundrette and explores the market - making use of local facilities.
Robbie says: The show has moved home to a new channel and that's given me the opportunity to make more of the programmes I love. I've packed load into this series and encountered some of my toughest trips yet. There are parts of the Birmingham Canal Navigations not for the faint hearted - it was hard going at times but ultimately an amazing adventure which makes great telly I can share with you.
The new series of 'Canal Boat Diaries' will be on weeknights at 7pm starting 3rd June on Yesterday Channel and available on demand on UKTV PLAY from the beginning of June.