The entire cast of the Waterside Theatre’s pantomime cast came together this week for the show’s official launch.

This winter the Waterside Theatre, in Aylesbury, is hosting a special production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Headlining this year’s cast is Eastenders star James Bye, he will be supported by a host of West End veterans and longtime Aylesbury pantomime favourite, Andy Collins.

Snow White will run from 1 December until 3 January at the Aylesbury venue, ahead of the festivities the cast completed a photoshoot at The Clifden Arms, Worminghall.

Yesterday (6 September) the cast were snapped outside of the Aylesbury Vale pub in their full costumes. Some cast members also brought apples and water pistols to the get together.

James stars as the handsome prince, whilst BBC DJ and presenter, Andy, is playing Muddles, veteran pantomime actor, Leon Craig, is hoping to have the audience in stitches as Dame Dilly Donut.

Best-known for playing Martin Fowler, in the omnipresent UK soap, James said: “I’ve seen the Waterside panto for the last few years and am buzzing to get in on the action myself this year! I can’t wait to get started."

James will also be familiar to Aylesbury audiences due to his appearance on the 20th season of the ever-popular, BBC reality series, Strictly Come Dancing.

Soon to find herself lost in an enchanted forest is leading lady Rhiannon Chesterman, who has starred in a series of UK musicals, she is playing Snow White.

Lyndsey Gardiner will be by her side as the Wicked Queen Grimelda, trying to whip the audience into a frenzy.

"This year’s show is going to be epic - you won't want to miss it,” Andy Collins added.

This year is going to be the BBC 3 Counties Breakfast Show host’s 12th year performing in a pantomime in Aylesbury.

Over 50,000 people came to see last year’s pantomime in Aylesbury.