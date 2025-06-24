Flower Festival will be a big community event for Leighton Buzzard

The Flower Festival at All Saints Parish Church, Leighton Buzzard from Friday 27- Sunday 29 June will be a big community event involving local businesses, clubs, school children and nearby churches as well as the in-house team of flower arrangers.

The historic church which dates from the 13th Century will be filled with over 50 floral displays and while entry will be free, donations are invited and will be shared between All Saints Church and TACTIC, a local service which offers specialist support to teenagers and young people.

The Flower Group wanted to be more modern and inclusive so the displays will include flowers crafted by children, knitted and crocheted flowers, origami, traditional fresh flower arrangements and even lego flowers.

The flower arrangements will be designed on the theme of the Holy Sacraments: Baptism; Confirmation; Ordination ( as a minister or priest); Marriage, Reconciliation; Holy Communion; and Healing.

Vicar, the Revd Prebendary David MacGeoch said: “I am thrilled at how our Flower Group has risen to the challenge of organizing this Flower Festival – especially as they have involved children, and so many local groups and organisations. We are so grateful to everyone who has agreed to become involved and offer a display or sponsor the event.

It is a very special celebration for me personally in my ministry and I am humbled by people’s efforts to mark this special occasion. We look forward to welcoming many visitors to the Flower Festival to appreciate the skill and crafting abilities of so many people. It’s going to look fantastic.”

The Flower Festival will be open on Friday 27 and Saturday 28 June 10am – 5pm, and on Sunday 29 June from 12noon – 5pm. There will be live music performances and the on-site cafe will be open for refreshments.