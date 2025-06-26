Funding available for young people from Bedfordshire to embark on a voyage of Exploration with Tall Ships Youth Trust.

Young people from Bedfordshire are being offered the opportunity to experience a life-changing experience sailing on board one of its iconic 72ft Challenger yachts. This is thanks to funding available for young people from this area, to significantly reduce the cost of a voyage.

Tall Ships Youth Trust (TSYT) is a national youth development and outdoor learning charity that helps young people aged 12-25 to redefine their horizons through transformational voyages. A week out on the ocean with TSYT can lead to personal growth as young people develop the life skills and confidence needed to realise their true potential.

Founded in 1956, TSYT operates its fleet of four 72ft Challenger yacht. Although based in Portsmouth, the charity is increasing its reach into the communities with the greatest needs by establishing regional hubs across the UK. This will see them voyaging for extended periods of the year from locations such as Plymouth, South Wales, Belfast, Whitehaven, Greenock, Newcastle and Ipswich.

During a voyage, young people get involved in every part of life at sea, from hauling lines and setting sails to planning meals and preparing food. They are encouraged and empowered to push their boundaries, learn new skills and problem solve, which helps to build their confidence and expands their horizons. They also make friends and memories to last a lifetime!

Young people on a Voyage of Exploration with Tall Ships Youth Trust.

The charity and its supporters actively fundraise to make its voyages more accessible to young people who would be unable to participate without financial support.

With the support of TSYT’s bursary programme, around 1,200 young people sail with TSYT each year, developing communication and leadership skills as well as increasing their confidence and self-esteem.

For some, this is more than just a trip at sea. Many of the young people supported are experiencing disadvantage or adversity in their lives. Personal challenges include struggles with mainstream education, caring responsibilities and social or economic disadvantages. For many, their voyage with TSYT is the first time they have been away from home, for some it is even the first time they have seen the ocean.

Kirsty French, Director of Youth Development and Outdoor Learning: “We use sailing to teach life lessons. When young people step on board, they enter a safe, supportive environment where they take on real responsibilities, work as part of a team, and learn what they’re capable of.”

Bursary funding is now available to both individuals and groups from Bedfordshire to significantly reduce the cost of a voyage.

If you are a school or youth organisation based in Bedfordshire, please get in touch via [email protected].

For individuals aged 12-25 based in Bedfordshireemail [email protected].

Visit tallships.org to see the full voyage programme for individuals. For group booking availability, contact the Groups Team as above.

If you want to take part in a TSYT voyage but live outside of the named areas, our bursary programme provides extra financial support to those who may need it. Call us on 02392 832055 or email [email protected] for more information.