Get ready for summer at the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair

A refreshing day of insight and inspiration awaits locals at Leighton Buzzard’s regular Psychic and Wellbeing Fair. The fair takes place on Saturday 31st May from 11am to 5pm at the Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Deer Spirit Events, this uplifting fair is all about helping people step into summer feeling refreshed, inspired, and full of positive energy.

Whether you're planning a summer of adventure, relaxation, or personal transformation, this event offers something to help you prepare both inside and out. Enjoy psychic readings, tarot, and mediumship to gain insight into your path and help clear mental clutter ahead of the sunny months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can unwind with holistic therapies such as Reiki, reflexology, or massage - perfect for releasing stress and boosting energy levels as we head into longer, brighter days. There’ll also be opportunities to discover natural wellbeing products and expert guidance on how to improve your physical, emotional, and spiritual health.

Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair

A colourful marketplace of stalls will be selling incense, handmade jewellery, arts and crafts, and spiritual and esoteric books and gifts - ideal for adding a little magic to your summer space or finding unique gifts.

Above all, the event provides a welcoming space to connect with like-minded people and soak up the warm, friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to refresh your outlook, treat yourself to something special, or simply enjoy a peaceful and inspiring day out, the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair is the place to be. Come along and discover how you can step into summer feeling clear, connected, and ready for whatever the summer brings.