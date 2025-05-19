Get ready for summer at the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair
Organised by Deer Spirit Events, this uplifting fair is all about helping people step into summer feeling refreshed, inspired, and full of positive energy.
Whether you're planning a summer of adventure, relaxation, or personal transformation, this event offers something to help you prepare both inside and out. Enjoy psychic readings, tarot, and mediumship to gain insight into your path and help clear mental clutter ahead of the sunny months.
Visitors can unwind with holistic therapies such as Reiki, reflexology, or massage - perfect for releasing stress and boosting energy levels as we head into longer, brighter days. There’ll also be opportunities to discover natural wellbeing products and expert guidance on how to improve your physical, emotional, and spiritual health.
A colourful marketplace of stalls will be selling incense, handmade jewellery, arts and crafts, and spiritual and esoteric books and gifts - ideal for adding a little magic to your summer space or finding unique gifts.
Above all, the event provides a welcoming space to connect with like-minded people and soak up the warm, friendly atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to refresh your outlook, treat yourself to something special, or simply enjoy a peaceful and inspiring day out, the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair is the place to be. Come along and discover how you can step into summer feeling clear, connected, and ready for whatever the summer brings.