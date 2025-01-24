Giffords Circus announce spectacular new 25th anniversary show coming to venue near Leighton Buzzard this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Giffords Circus, renowned as the most glamorous circus, will celebrate its 25th anniversary year with a spectacular new show, Laguna Bay.

Laguna Bay, set to tour the Cotswolds and south England from 17th April – 28th September 2025, including a run at Evenley Wood Garden (26th June - 7th July) less than 1 hour from Leighton Buzzard.

Over the past 25 years since its first inception, Giffords Circus has captivated and entertained over one million people with its unique, creative and dazzling shows, performed under the canvas of its iconic touring 600 seat big top tent. Giffords Circus expertly challenges the preconceptions of a traditional, old-fashioned circus, while retaining the charm, glamour, nostalgia and magic of a vintage village green circus.

Giffords Circus has earned a reputation for creating West End worthy performances set against the picturesque backdrop of southern England’s finest landscapes, featuring a diverse cast of talented performers, acrobats, magicians, musicians, clowns, artistes, poets and entertainers, working harmoniously to create unique, theatrical performances to critical acclaim.

Giffords Circus 'Avalon' 2024

Affectionately referred to as a ‘handmade show’, Giffords Circus has a distinctive identity, lovingly handcrafted by creatives who are deeply passionate about this long-standing artform. So iconic is Giffords Circus that its photographs have featured in publications including Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and also has artwork featured in London’s V&A Museum, its tent and performers have formed the backdrop of high-end fashion campaigns, and in 2022 Giffords Circus was invited to perform an act at the Royal Albert Hall for the Royal Variety Performance. In 2024, Giffords Circus was featured in the BBC’s adaptation of Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’.

Since 2012, Giffords Circus has been lovingly guided by award-winning director, writer and performer, Cal McCrystal, who has an established career spanning theatre, opera, film, TV and radio. Amongst many notable career highlights, Cal has directed for Cirque du Soleil, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Irish National Theatre, English National Opera and Glyndebourne Opera.

Cal McCrystal, director of Giffords Circus, said: “For our 25th anniversary, we have invited a dazzling mix of new faces and old favourites that will surprise and delight our beloved audiences. Set in the buoyant and sunny era of 1950s America, Laguna Bay is a spectacular blend of fun, excitement and charm.

To come to Giffords Circus is to immerse yourself in another world and escape everyday life for a few blissful hours. Our astonishing mix of thrills, skills, adventure, romance, theatrics and hilarity will change all your preconceptions of traditional circus.’’

Giffords Circus announce 25th anniversary tour

Laguna Bay will launch on 17th April 2025 at the home of Giffords Circus, Fennells Farm in Stroud. Following its opening run, it will then continue to tour some of the most picturesque sites across the Cotswolds and south England, including Bowood House & Gardens in Wiltshire (1st – 6th May), Sudeley Castle & Gardens in Gloucestershire (9th – 19th May), Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire (22nd May – 2nd June), Chiswick House & Gardens in London (5th – 22nd June), Evenley Wood Garden in Northamptonshire (26th June – 7th July), Stonor Park & Gardens in Oxfordshire (10th – 14th July), Little Barrington in Oxfordshire (17th – 28th July), Frampton Court Park in Gloucestershire (31st July – 4th August), Minchinhampton Common in Gloucestershire (7th – 18th August), Marlborough Common in Wiltshire (21st August – 1st September), Stratton Meadows in Gloucestershire (4th – 15th September) before returning back home to Fennells Farm in Stroud to close the season (18th – 28th September).

Circus Sauce – Giffords Circus’ unique, critically-acclaimed travelling restaurant – will return to accompany the Laguna Bay tour, serving a rustic yet extravagant banquet style three-course feast on selected evenings following the last show of the day, created by a team of talented chefs using local, seasonal ingredients (pre-booking essential). The popular Circus Sauce Café and Diner wagons will also accompany the tour, serving delicious dishes such as smash burgers, halloumi burgers, hot dogs, fries and vegan or vegetarian alternatives, some with an American twist along with a great choice of teas and coffees. Giffords Circus also has a fully licensed bar serving locally sourced alcoholic and soft drinks throughout show days and for dinner service in the restaurant.

Tickets for Giffords Circus Laguna Bay start from £10 for children and from £20 for adults. Tickets for Circus Sauce restaurant are £20 for children and £40 for adults (if booked before 16th April 2025). All tickets are on sale now and available to book at https://giffordscircus.com/