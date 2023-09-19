Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Join a Leighton Buzzard town-wide celebration of dyslexic thinking by wearing the colour red on Tuesday, October 3 whether in your workplace or school.

Also join the evening event at Bianco Nero when dyslexia and business will be discussed.

Did you know that an estimated 1 in 10 people are dyslexic? Dyslexia is a learning difficulty that lots of people have. Beyond the initial statistic there are parents, family, teachers, classmates, work colleagues, line mangers and employers who are impacted.

Every diagnosis of dyslexia (or even every un-diagnosed person) can impact on half a dozen people, possibly more.

Dyslexia is a truly social, community and business issue which provides both challenges but also unique strengths that are in demand as skills of the future.

The first week of October from 2 to 8 October 2023 is Dyslexia Awareness Week, an annual event to raise awareness and further understanding of dyslexia.

The theme for 2023’s campaign is “Uniquely You”.

To mark this year’s campaign, local mum, Edwina Osborne (who runs Totally Leighton Buzzard and the local Repair Café LB) is calling on all Leighton Buzzard schools and as many local businesses as possible to join in a town-wide initiative to wear the colour red as part of #goredfordyslexia day – on Tuesday 3 October 2023.

As part of this day, schools across the town will be wearing red, holding ‘no pen’ lessons and learning more about famous dyslexic thinkers amongst other things.

The local Leighton-Linslade Town Council will be lighting up the White House building in red and local market traders will be wearing red.

This local campaign is also supported by Bedfordshire’s SNAP Parent Carer Forum. It is part of far wider global campaign supported by the charity Succeed with Dyslexia which is about ending the stigma and shouting from the rooftops about all the amazing things people with red.

Schools confirmed as taking part in the #goredfordyslexia day are due to be: Rushmere Park Academy, Cedars Upper School, Brooklands Middle School, Southcott Lower School, Gilbert Inglefield Academy, Linslade Middle School and Dovery Academy.

Hopefully all remaining schools will also get involved - sending a powerful message that being dyslexic is a superpower and a strength to be celebrated.

On the same day, on Tuesday 3 October a special free-to-attend one-off dyslexia awareness event called “Lets Talk Dyslexia and Business” will be held at Bianco Nero, 6 Market Square, Leighton Buzzard starting at 7pm.

The evening event will feature dyslexic entrepreneur, Jack Churchill OBE, the CEO of Empowering Tech, the makers of scanning pens and one of the great grandson’s of Winston Churchill and Dr Sarah Myhill, a dyslexia specialist tutor at the University of Buckingham and author of "Be a Brilliant Dyslexic Student".

They will both be in conversation with host, Bekka Prideaux, local business owner of the "Curious Choice" consultancy and member of The Bees Knees Business Club.

Tickets to attend the event can be booked via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-dyslexia-and-business-go-red-for-dyslexia-event-tickets-717708143377.

Via these initiatives it is hoped to raise awareness of the abilities that dyslexics bring to the workplace and how we can build a more dyslexia friendly community and world where everyone can thrive.