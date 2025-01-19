Green Day tribute and a panto at The Crooked Crow Bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To celebrate their fifth anniversary, the Crooked Crow Bar are putting on even more great evenings of entertainment for people in Leighton Buzzard.

Friday, January 24 sees Green Day tribute band ‘Wenz Day’ return after their sell out gig back on November 1 last year. Rather than waiting for ‘When September Ends’ the band are playing the epic Green Day numbers including ‘American Idiot’ this month!

When they played at The Crooked Crow Bar in November they performed both ‘Dookie’ and ‘American Idiot’ albums in their entirety.

The band, from Bedfordshire, were formed in mid-2019 and have played extensively since then. Their aim is to bring the closest experience of the Californian band ‘Green Day’ possible to as many fans as they can. Playing hits like 'American Idiot', 'Basket Case and 'Boulevard of Broken Dreams' you could close your eyes and almost think you were hearing the original band!

Wenz Day - Green Day Tribute at The Crooked Crow Bar in November

Referring to their previous appearance, the band said ‘We blitzed through Dookie and American Idiot at the Crooked Crow Bar ….. to a fantastic receptive crowd. One of the highlights of our career to date!’

Wenz Day are on at 8pm on Friday and more information and tickets are available from https://wegottickets.com/event/644151/

Saturday, January 25 sees the return of the ever popular pantomime and this year it’s loosely based on Aladdin. Back in the pre-Crooked Crow days the annual panto was performed at ‘The Wheatsheaf’, however with the closure of that venue and staff founding ‘The Crooked Crow Bar’, the tradition carried on! It’s advertised as having ‘the usual wafer thin plot & dubious jokes’!

This raucous event is free to enter with doors open at 8pm (strictly over 18s only).

For those who prefer something more relaxing, The Crooked Crow is running their second ‘Candlelight Blues Session’ on Thursday, January 30 at 8pm. This time the brilliant Welsh singer William Poyer will perform.

The ever popular cheeseboards will be available again (as will coffee/tea) and tickets are available on the Crooked Crow website: https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/