Greensand Country Festival returns in May

Greensand Country Festival

The annual Greensand Country Festival returns this May. Our popular Greensand Ridge Walk is back too, giving everyone the chance to explore the Greensand Ridge route joining one, two or all three led walks.

The walk has been broken down into three manageable sections (no more than 14 miles each), will take place on Sundays in May and June and are open to all ages and abilities, who are willing and able to walk the stated distance.

If walking’s not your thing though, there’s plenty of other opportunities to get involved in this year’s festival, from dancing up the sun with Golden Hare Morris and Hemlock Morris at sunrise on May Day in Ampthill Great Park, to Airshows, craft days with local woodland business Wassledine, art demos at the RSPB, and children’s activities, as well as shorter walks.

The Greensand Country Festival’s varied events programme will showcase the local landscape, from Leighton Buzzard to Gamlingay, encouraging people to discover more of the area, with its beautiful parks, woodlands, heritage sites, wildlife and attractions.

Daniel Bowles, Partnership Coordinator for the Greensand Country Landscape Partnership explains: “We’re delighted that our Greensand Ridge Walk returns for a second year. It’s a great way to explore the heathland, woodland, and historic parkland dotted along the Greensand Ridge. We look forward to seeing new and existing walkers enjoy the route.”

“Thank you to all of the partners, organisations and individuals who are putting on events and activities this year, many of whom have supported us for a number of years, since the festival first started seven years ago. We can’t wait for the Greensand Country Festival 2025!”

All the events in this year’s Festival can be found by visiting www.greensandcountry.com