Handmade and Craft Market returns from winter break

The Handmade and Craft Market takes place on the 4th Saturday of each month from March to December, in addition to our usual Charter Market. This event serves as a platform for artists, designers, creators, and makers to showcase their talents and connect with the community.

Browsers can look forward to meeting an array of traders who are passionate about their craft. From handmade jewellery to unique ceramics, and everything in between, our market offers a range of artisanal products.

One of the highlights of our market is the opportunity to engage directly with the artists and makers themselves. Visitors can learn about the creative processes involved in crafting these unique pieces and gain insight into the stories behind each creation. Our stallholders are very happy to answer your questions about their products and the making process.

"We are excited to welcome back our Handmade and Craft Market for another season, " said Cllr Mark Freeman, Vice-Chair of the Market Sub-Committee of Leighton-Linslade Town Council. "Our market provides a platform for local artisans to show their work and for the community to support local talent while finding one-of-a-kind treasures."