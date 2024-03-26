‘Hollywood’ comes to the Amateur Stage at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

What happens when an ageing Hollywood star thinks he’s been invited to play Lear at Stratford, only to find out it’s not Stratford on Avon, but a sleepy Suffolk village with a small amateur theatre group?The answer: Confrontation and crackling comedy! Written by Ian Hislop (Have I got News for You) and Nick Newman and brought to you by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group on April 11, 12 and 13.
By Tony WhiteContributor
Published 26th Mar 2024, 17:15 GMT
Jefferson Steel, fresh from his cancelled ‘Ultimate Finality’ film franchise, is faced with Dorothy (the determined director), Mary (the starstruck bedsit owner), and worst of all Nigel, the jealous wannabe Lear. Sparks fly as they stumble from crisis to crisis, and in the process Jefferson meets the biggest challenges of his life!

Director Colin Aldous says: “I chose to direct this comedy for many reasons, but particularly because it’s such a great story, includes an excellent set of characters, and is full of acerbic wit, killer dialogue and hilarious scenes. Jefferson is faced with crisis after crisis, ill-equipped to deal with any of them. How does it turn out? Come and see the show!”

A Bunch of Amateurs is at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on April 11, 12 and 13, 2024, at 8pm.

Jefferson (Tony White) and Nigel (John Stone) have a difference of opinion!Jefferson (Tony White) and Nigel (John Stone) have a difference of opinion!
Tickets are £17 (including booking fee), £15 for concessions. Buy your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or via the Library Theatre Box Office. For telephone bookings call 01582 602080, Mon-Sat 12-3pm. In-person bookings are available at the Library Theatre counter (second floor) on Tuesdays, 10am-3pm.

