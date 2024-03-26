‘Hollywood’ comes to the Amateur Stage at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jefferson Steel, fresh from his cancelled ‘Ultimate Finality’ film franchise, is faced with Dorothy (the determined director), Mary (the starstruck bedsit owner), and worst of all Nigel, the jealous wannabe Lear. Sparks fly as they stumble from crisis to crisis, and in the process Jefferson meets the biggest challenges of his life!

Director Colin Aldous says: “I chose to direct this comedy for many reasons, but particularly because it’s such a great story, includes an excellent set of characters, and is full of acerbic wit, killer dialogue and hilarious scenes. Jefferson is faced with crisis after crisis, ill-equipped to deal with any of them. How does it turn out? Come and see the show!”

A Bunch of Amateurs is at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre on April 11, 12 and 13, 2024, at 8pm.

Jefferson (Tony White) and Nigel (John Stone) have a difference of opinion!