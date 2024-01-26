Independent Venue Week at Leighton Buzzard's The Crooked Crow Bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having opened just a few months before Covid hit the UK, The Crooked Crow Bar managed to keep going when the rules permitted down to the ingenuity and creativeness of owner Maxine. Seated shows and drinks served to your table were the order of the day during those dark days!

Now, with Covid mostly behind us, the venue has arranged varied entertainment with events to suit most of us – often free, but occasionally with a reasonable charge. To kick off the New Year the venue even put on a pantomime – a unique version of Robin Hood with staff and locals taking the parts for one night only – and to a full house!

As a prelude to Independent Venue Week, The Crooked Crow will have their monthly ‘Ska from the Bar’ session on Sunday 28th January with DJs ‘Double Deckers’ spinning a fantastic classic vinyl soundtrack of Ska, 2Tone, Northern soul, Motown, Punk, Mod & Rock n Roll between 12 noon and 4pm.

John Otway at The Crooked Crow - madness at it's best!

During the week, Wednesday 31st is quiz night (8pm – 18+). Not just any old quiz, but the chance to test your film knowledge. If you're a fan of the big screen and think you know your Peter Pan from your Lieutenant Dan, your In Bruges from your Moulin Rouge, this is your night to shine!

Mayhem strikes on Friday night (2 Feb) with the return of the brilliant John Otway for an intimate night of music, stories, mayhem and insanity! This will be John’s solo show and there will be an opportunity in the break and after to speak to him or buy his merchandise. Always a crazy good night with his two ‘chart hits’ undoubtedly included – tickets for this can be obtained from the website.

To round off the week band ‘D Tox’ return on Saturday with a follow up to their great debut show last year. Expect awesome, dance friendly rock and rocked up ‘dance friendly’ pop. Entry is free for this (18 + only)

Also to watch out for are the Comedy Nights which take place the last Wednesday of the month (except January). Some well-known TV comedians are often booked for these popular nights!