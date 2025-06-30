International blues rock artist to perform in Leighton Buzzard

The ‘Candlelight Sessions’ at The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzards independent music venue, were trialled just before Christmas in 2024 and proved a great success. Since then they have run monthly with a variety of performers who have just one thing in common, their amazing talent to perform and entertain. From seasoned veterans like the brilliant blues artist Robin Bibi, internationally known performers such as Robert J Hunter, William Poyer and Eddy Smith, to new starters like the amazing ‘Tangles’ from Suffolk.

For Thursday 10th July the Crooked Crow have booked up the amazing blues rock performer Krissy Matthews, a British-Norwegian singer-songwriter and guitarist who regularly tours throughout Europe. He was interviewed about his music for breakfast TV in Norway at a young age in 2004. His first album ‘Influences’ was recorded in 2005 at the age of 13! By the age of 18 he had released his third album, now fifteen years later Krissy is still touring across Europe and is playing Leighton Buzzard between shows in Norway.

Krissy loves playing blues music and has performed at many respected venues including the famous Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club in London. He recorded for BBC Radio 2, and had a song included on a Classic Rock compilation album. May 2008 saw Krissy performing at the Festa Avante in Lisbon, Portugal. In 2010 at the age of 18, Matthews toured in Europe and recorded his fourth album, Hit the Rock, in Oxford. It was released in April 2011. Touring took place in 2011 and 2012 across Europe, and included performances at both the Majorca Jazz Festival and Burlada Blues Festival. He and his band also opened for Tedeschi Trucks Band, Gregg Allman, Beth Hart, Los Lobos, Ten Years After and Toto in that period. By 2016 he was in the Hamburg Blues Band featuring Maggie Bell and performed at the Quasimodo Club in Berlin.

It is said that Krissy ‘writes, sings and plays guitar like a man possessed - a gifted and uber-creative guitarist’. His style is said to be blues played with plenty of youthful swagger! So still just 33 and he’s having an amazing musical career. Definitely a performance not to be missed!

Seemingly equally popular at these shows are the wine and cheeseboards delivered to your table (and also jugs of Pimms available for the summer months)!

Tickets can be obtained from either The Crooked Crow Bar website: https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/calendar or Krissy’s own website which contains more information about him: https://www.krissymatthews.com/shows