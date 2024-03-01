International Women's Day on Leighton Buzzard Market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The event is being held at Leighton Buzzard Market on Saturday, March 9th. It aims to celebrate and support local women in business, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit and contributions to the community.

Join us to connect, network, and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of our 1000-year-old market.

As a special treat, the first 100 visitors to The Bee’s Knees stall will receive a complimentary cupcake, adding a sweet touch to the day's festivities.

"We are thrilled to co-host this event in celebration of International Women's Day," said Chloe Peters, Co-founder of The Bee’s Knees. "It's an opportunity to shine a spotlight on the incredible women entrepreneurs in our community and to foster connections that can support their growth and success."

Leighton Buzzard Market is proud to work with all aspects of the local community and is seeking new stallholders from all walks of life, try us out! Pitches are available any market day, from just £15, find ‘Leighton Buzzard Market’ on social media or on our website for more information.

The Bee’s Knees Business Club is a Community Interest Company; a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering women in business. Through networking events, workshops, and resources, they aim to foster connections, provide valuable insights, and celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs.