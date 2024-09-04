Join us for Kiddi Caru’s Autumn Open Day 2024: Discover early years education at its best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’re thrilled to invite parents and families in Bedfordshire to our Autumn Open Day on Saturday, 21st September, from 9am to 1pm. If you’re looking for the perfect place for your little one to learn and grow, this is your chance to come and see what makes Kiddi Caru nurseries so special.

Our open day is designed for families with children aged 0 to 4 years. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore our nurseries, get to know our team, and see how our unique Educational Programmes are tailored to support your child’s development. Plus, you’ll get the inside scoop on our new 9-month funding initiative, all explained by our friendly, qualified staff.

At Kiddi Caru, part of Grandir UK, we take pride in our thoughtfully designed spaces—both in and outdoors—that are all about sparking curiosity, encouraging creativity, and nurturing a love of learning. During our Autumn Open Day, you’ll get to walk through our nurseries, check out our sensory play areas, and see how our school readiness zones are set up to help your child thrive.

We believe that early education is about much more than just childcare. It’s about giving your child the tools they need to succeed not just in school, but in life. On the open day, you’ll learn about our bespoke programmes, built around four key pillars: Environmentally Aware & Responsible, Active & Resilient, Innovate & Curious, and Confident & Effective. These programmes are designed to help your child become well-rounded, confident, and ready to take on whatever comes their way.

Early years education is so important for your child’s growth. Our nurseries offer a safe, structured environment where kids can learn to socialise, share, and build friendships—skills that make starting school so much easier when the time comes.

What’s great about Grandir UK nurseries is that they’re locally run by teams who really know their communities. You’ll get that personal touch while also benefiting from the experience and resources of Grandir UK, a name that’s been trusted in childcare for over 25 years.

We’d love for you to join us on Saturday, 21st September, from 9am to 1pm, at one of our Kiddi Caru nurseries in across Bedford and Leighton Buzzard. To secure your spot, just head over to our website and sign up.

We can’t wait to meet you and your family—let’s grow together!