Land Ahoy Me Hearties! - Leighton Buzzard Pantomime returns with Treasure Island!

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group is putting pirates on parade in the January panto - with a Relaxed Performance alongside the usual regular performances

The Leighton Buzzard Pantomime returns to the Library Theatre in January, this time with ‘Treasure Island’. For the second year there will be a Relaxed Performance - on January 9th - primarily aimed at a SEND audience, that is for those who might find a regular performance too stressful.

The Relaxed Performance has exactly the same content as the regular show but is set up with a more relaxed environment: The lights are left on, the band plays quieter than usual, the doors to the auditorium will be open so that the audience can come and go as they please and the foyer and bar area will be available to use if anyone needs some time out during the show. Only two-thirds of seats are sold. For this performance only, one adult can go free for every under 16 booking.

Director Caroline Page says “I Introduced the Relaxed Performance in last year’s panto for the first time, as I thought it was an important step in meeting the needs of the SEND community. This year we are hoping to expand take up and make it even more of a success”.

Alison Bayliss-Hardy and Lois Wright let a parrot come between them

The regular performances run from 10th January to the 25th January, with shows on Thursday evenings, Friday evenings and three on each Saturday.

Tony White (Leighton Buzzard Drama Group publicity) says “Yes landlubbers, it’s going to be all pirates, parrots and plunder. So splice your mainbrace, shiver your timbers and swashbuckle your way to the show or you’ll be walking the plank!”.

Ticket prices start from just £12.50 per person (including booking fee). Buy your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or via the Library Theatre Box Office. For telephone bookings call 0300 300 8125 Monday-Saturday 12pm-3pm. In-person bookings available at the theatre Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 10am-12pm.