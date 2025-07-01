Lego event in Leighton Buzzard
Join us at the new Art Centre Co Lab , 28 High Street Leighton Buzzard LU7 1EA (former Wilkos), on Sunday 20th July, 11am - 3pm.
This will be a fun day out for lovers of the Brick.
Exhibitors and traders will be there along with lots of games and activities.
Organised by Brickish the Adult Lego Users Group. Adult - £5, child 4 upwards - £3, under 4 - free, family ticket (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £12.
Don't miss this event on Sunday 20th July, a great way to spend some time with the bricks.