Leighton Buzzard Art Society - February Demonstration

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their next demonstration meeting on Thursday 20th February at Linslade Middle School, Mentmore Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2PA , at 7.45 pm.

We welcome a return visit from Adebanji Alade, otherwise known as The Addictive Sketcher’, features regularly on the BBC’s The One Show, and can often be found sketching travellers on the London Underground. Adebanji is the president of the Royal Institute of Oil Painters; a full member of The Guild of Fine Art in Nigeria; and in 2014 was elected to the council of the Chelsea Art Society. He also belongs to Urban Sketchers Worldwide and Plein Air Brotherhood.

Adebanji has a strong following in the US as well as the UK. He writes regularly forThe Artist magazine and exhibits with the Royal Institute of Oil Painters. He teachesat the Art Academy, London, and also runs workshops and demos for schools,colleges, universities and art societies.

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.

Why not join the Society? Full details are on our website: www.lbas.org.uk/membership